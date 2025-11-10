USGS adds copper: American Pacific sees projects boost

American Pacific Mining (CSE: USGD; US-OTCQX: USGDF) called attention to copper’s recent addition to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)’s 2025 critical minerals list. This move comes as the Trump administration broadens its definition of minerals essential to U.S. interests.

Copper now joins silver, zinc, lead, barite, and 55 other minerals, totaling 60 considered critical by the U.S. government. The administration prioritizes strengthening domestic supply chains for these minerals. This aims to counter excessive reliance on foreign sources, which officials believe threatens national security, infrastructure development, and technological innovation, particularly in the energy sector.

“The Trump Administration’s addition of copper to the latest USGS critical minerals list represents a significant leap forward in validating the importance of domestic projects like our Madison copper-gold project in Montana and our Palmer copper-gold VMS Project in Alaska for potential future copper production,” said Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific Mining.

He added: “This move signals the current government’s increased focus on strengthening US supply chains and is already translating into new funding, investment, and permitting support for the advancement of critical minerals projects across the United States providing important tailwinds for advancing our high-quality US copper assets at a time when reliable supply and national security have never been more important. The Trump Administration’s decision to include copper in the latest USGS list will help build awareness and understanding amongst legislators about the important role of copper in everyday life.”

American Pacific's main assets include its 14 million ton, advanced-stage copper-zinc-gold-silver Palmer VMS Project (with barite exposure) in Alaska, and its wholly-owned, past-producing Madison copper-gold project in Montana. The company possesses ample funding to advance these projects.

More information is posted on www.AmericanPacificMining.com.