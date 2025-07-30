Veolia sets new standard for large-scale water reuse in Brazil

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 29, 2025 At 9:23 pm
Veolia’s Vitória Water Reclamation Station (Vitória WRS) is a testament to the company’s ability to transform this challenge into opportunity.

Veolia’s innovative technologies are establishing a benchmark for water reuse in Brazil. The Vitória Water Reclamation Station will be the world’s first large-scale facility to convert a municipal wastewater treatment plant into a water reuse station using high-performance membrane bioreactors and reverse osmosis.

The facility will reclaim 85% of wastewater from Vitória’s Camburi basin, supplying reliable water for industry and freeing resources equivalent to the needs of 200,000 people. With a capacity of 450 liters per second (38,880 m³/d), it enhances industrial resilience and supports water conservation.

This project addresses Brazil’s long-standing water scarcity, setting a precedent for sustainable, decentralized water reuse in Latin America. It features Veolia’s advanced technologies—including memDENSE, ZeeWeed 500-EV, and PROflex—to deliver high-quality water for industrial use while minimizing environmental impact.

Veolia’s CEO Estelle Brachlianoff said: “This project sets a new benchmark for sustainability across Latin America. By leveraging our most advanced technologies, we transform challenges into opportunities and help our partners achieve their water management goals while conserving resources.”

GS INIMA Brazil President Paulo Roberto added, “This pioneering project represents a significant step for Brazilian sanitation. The integration of Veolia’s technologies ensures greater feasibility and operational excellence, paving the way for sustainable water solutions in Brazil.”

With over 17,500 experts and 4,400 patents, Veolia offers innovative water solutions that drive performance and sustainability. In 2024, these activities generated €4.97 billion in revenue and helped accelerate ecological transformation worldwide. For more, visit www.WaterTechnologies.com.

Learn more at www.veolia.com.

