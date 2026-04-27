Sandvik wins major drill rig contract for Argentine copper mine restart

Swedish mining equipment manufacturer Sandvik has landed a significant order from global commodities giant Glencore to supply drilling equipment for the restart of Argentina's Bajo de la Alumbrera copper mine.

The deal includes three new DR413i rotary blasthole drill rigs, with the first unit scheduled to arrive in Argentina next month and two additional rigs following in the fourth quarter of this year. Sandvik booked the order during the first quarter of 2026.

Beyond the new equipment, Sandvik will rebuild three existing D75KS rotary blasthole drill rigs and three DP1500 crawled-based surface drill rigs for Glencore. The company will also provide ongoing labor and parts for maintaining the entire drilling fleet at the mine site.

Mine restart supports copper demand growth

Glencore expects operations to resume at Alumbrera next year, with first production targeted for 2028. The mine will produce approximately 73,000 metric tonnes of copper through June 2031, along with gold and molybdenum byproducts, during an initial four-year operating period.

The restart carries strategic importance beyond its direct output. Maintaining infrastructure and workforce capabilities at the site reduces future development risks while supporting Glencore's broader expansion plans in copper production. The initiative aligns with growing demand from the global energy transition, which requires substantial copper supplies for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and grid infrastructure.

Advanced drilling tech for high-altitude operations

Sandvik's DR413i represents a high-capacity, crawler-mounted drilling platform designed specifically for surface mining applications including large-scale open pit copper operations. The rig can drill holes ranging from 251 to 349 millimeters in diameter with single-pass depths reaching up to 17 meters.

The equipment combines a powerful rotary head with high weight-on-bit capacity to deliver consistent drilling performance even at high altitudes, a crucial capability for the Argentine mine's mountainous location. Advanced features include the Sandvik Intelligent Control System Architecture, onboard diagnostics and automation tools like iDrill that provide real-time performance feedback.

These intelligent systems improve drilling accuracy and ensure hole-to-hole consistency while reducing the need for operator intervention. The technology helps mines achieve optimal blast outcomes and downstream productivity through straighter, more precise holes.

Long-standing partnership continues

Maximiliano Davico, Business Line Manager for Rotary Drills in Sandvik Mining's Andean & South Cone sales region, emphasized the company's ongoing relationship with the mine operator.

"Sandvik has supplied various equipment to Minera Alumbrera in the past and we are delighted to support Glencore with the mine's upcoming restart," Davico said.

He highlighted specific advantages of the DR413i for open-pit copper mining applications. "The DR413i is particularly well suited to open-pit copper mines thanks to its robust design, high torque rotary system and features such as a travelling centralizer that enables straighter, more accurate holes, for optimal blast outcomes and downstream productivity. Combined with automation capabilities, reduced fuel consumption and a maintenance-friendly design, the rig helps lower operating costs, improve safety and enhance overall mine efficiency."

Market context and strategic implications

The Alumbrera restart reflects broader industry trends as mining companies respond to accelerating copper demand from electrification initiatives worldwide. Major miners have struggled to bring new copper projects online quickly enough to meet projected demand growth, making restarts of previously operated mines increasingly attractive.

For Sandvik, the contract demonstrates continued strength in its mining equipment division, particularly for large-scale surface mining operations. The company has invested heavily in automation and digital technologies that help mining customers improve productivity and safety while reducing operating costs.

The Argentine project also showcases Sandvik's established presence in South American mining markets, where the company competes against rivals including Caterpillar, Komatsu and Atlas Copco for major equipment orders.

Glencore's decision to restart Alumbrera comes as the diversified mining and trading company focuses on commodities essential to the energy transition, including copper, cobalt and nickel. The company has indicated plans to increase capital investment in growth projects as demand fundamentals strengthen for these materials.

The mine's location in Argentina's Catamarca province places it within one of South America's major copper-producing regions, offering established mining infrastructure and experienced workforce capabilities that can support the restart timeline.

More information is available at www.Mining.Sandvik/en