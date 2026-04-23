Sandvik delivers autonomous-ready drill rig to Utah copper mine

Sandvik Mining has completed delivery of a DR410i rotary drill rig to Mariana Minerals' Copper One operation in Utah, marking a significant step forward in autonomous surface mining technology. The equipment arrived on-site during the first quarter of 2026, with commissioning of the AutoMine surface drilling system currently underway.

Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project. "This project reflects a shared ambition to advance the role of automation in surface mining. By working closely with Mariana Minerals, we have the opportunity to further develop our autonomous drilling capabilities while supporting a new approach to mine design and operation."

"Our vision is to build mining operations where autonomy is embedded from day one. Integrating Sandvik's drill platform into our broader system architecture is an important step towards creating a more connected and adaptive operation at Copper One," Turner Caldwell, CEO of Mariana Minerals, said.

Mariana Minerals operates as a software-led mining company that focuses on critical mineral production. The company has designed its Copper One facility around an "autonomy-first" philosophy, where all equipment and processes integrate seamlessly with MarianaOS, the company's proprietary autonomous orchestration platform developed in-house.

The delivery represents the first phase of an expanded partnership between the Swedish mining equipment manufacturer and the vertically integrated mining company. Mariana Minerals also acquired Deswik Mine Planning software during the same quarter, broadening its digital technology investment with Sandvik beyond traditional hardware.

Both companies have committed to continued collaboration as the Copper One project advances through its development phases. The partnership also extends to future projects that Mariana Minerals plans to develop across North America, creating potential for expanded autonomous mining implementations.

The collaboration arrives as mining companies increasingly seek technological solutions that address labor shortages, safety concerns, and operational efficiency challenges. Autonomous drilling systems offer particular appeal in remote locations where attracting and retaining skilled operators presents ongoing difficulties.

The DR410i will function as an autonomous-ready drilling platform within this integrated system. Sandvik engineers have configured the rig to feed high-resolution operational and subsurface data directly into MarianaOS, enabling the platform to optimize mining and processing decisions across the entire operation in real-time.

Sandvik designed the DR410i as a compact yet powerful rotary blasthole drill specifically for surface mining applications. The rig can drill holes ranging from 152 to 251 millimeters in diameter and incorporates Sandvik's advanced iSeries architecture along with the DRi system. The DRi technology enables continuous data capture while supporting comprehensive drill planning, execution monitoring, and performance analysis.

The AutoMine surface drilling technology represents Sandvik's fully autonomous drilling capability, allowing mining companies to operate multiple rigs simultaneously from a centralized remote control room. This approach removes personnel from potentially hazardous drill sites while delivering improved consistency, higher equipment utilization rates, and enhanced overall productivity.

More information is available at www.Mining.Sandvik/en and www.MarianaMinerals.com