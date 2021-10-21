Video: Decarbonization experts at CMJ’s Reimagine event discuss how miners can get to net zero

Decarbonization has quickly become a top priority in the mining sector, and more and more miners are setting ambitious targets for reducing their carbon footprint. But how realistic are these targets, based on current available technology? A panel of industry experts at Canadian Mining Journal's first Reimagine Mining Symposium on Oct. 13 discussed what really needs to happen to get to net zero.

The panel included Emily Thorn Corthay, founder and CEO of Thorn Associates; Mark Fellows, a cofounder and Director Commercial at Skarn Associates; Brian Huff, VP Technology and Product Line for Sandvik's BHEV business unit; Luke Mahony, Head of Technology and Innovation for Vale Base Metals; and Maarten van Koppen, VP Product Management with MacLean Engineering.

The discussion was moderated by Canadian Mining Journal's editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate.