Video: How Exploration Insights is zeroing in on undervalued mid-sized juniors

Brent Cook, economic geologist and advisor to the Exploration Insights newsletter, shares how the EI portfolio did in 2023 and why it’s […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 5, 2024 At 6:59 pm
Brent Cook, economic geologist and advisor to the Exploration Insights newsletter, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2024. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Regions

Tags

Brent Cook, economic geologist and advisor to the Exploration Insights newsletter, shares how the EI portfolio did in 2023 and why it’s focusing more on mid-sized companies.

Cook, who spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2024, also shared his investing philosophy when it comes to the junior mining space.

“I don’t want my little junior company building a mine. I want it to be such a good discovery that somebody else comes in and buys it,” he said.

Watch the entire interview below.

https://vimeo.com/910094870?share=copy

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts