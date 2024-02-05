Video: How Exploration Insights is zeroing in on undervalued mid-sized juniors

Brent Cook, economic geologist and advisor to the Exploration Insights newsletter, shares how the EI portfolio did in 2023 and why it’s focusing more on mid-sized companies.

Cook, who spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2024, also shared his investing philosophy when it comes to the junior mining space.

“I don’t want my little junior company building a mine. I want it to be such a good discovery that somebody else comes in and buys it,” he said.

Watch the entire interview below.