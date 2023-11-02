Video: Mining innovation and challenges in the spotlight

The Northern Miner’s Canadian Mining Symposium, held on October 12-13 in London, featured a top-tier panel discussion that delved into innovation within […]
By Northern Miner Staff November 2, 2023 At 9:32 am
Video: Dundee Sustainable Technologies gives miners a competitive edge
Mining commentator Chris Hinde in conversation with panelists from the left including Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold; John McConnell, CEO of Victoria Gold; Sean Roosen, chair of Osisko Gold Royalties; and Jean-Phillipe Mai, president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies. Credit: The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner's Canadian Mining Symposium, held on October 12-13 in London, featured a top-tier panel discussion that delved into innovation within the mining industry.

The panel, moderated by industry commentator Chris Hinde, explored topics ranging from the challenges of implementing innovation in existing assets, the risk appetites of industry stakeholders, financing innovation, and the complexities of metallurgy.

Featuring panellists Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold; John McConnell, CEO of Victoria Gold; Sean Roosen, chair and CEO of Osisko Development; and Jean-Philippe Mai, president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies, the discussion underlined the critical role of environmentally sound and viable innovations, as well as the intricate balance of risk and reward in long-term mining projects.

https://vimeo.com/875605926

