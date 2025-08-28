Visionary and Osawi appoint Indigenous elder, first of its kind role in Canadian exploration company

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines (TSXV: VCG; US-OTCQX: CLLXF) and Osawi Gold announced the appointment of Margaret Head-Steppan as elder, marking a historic milestone as the first such role within a Canadian mineral exploration company.

Max Porterfield, president and CEO of Visionary and Osawi, stated, “We are deeply honoured to welcome Elder Margaret to our team. Her unique perspective, rooted in her family’s historic connection to the Flin Flon region and her lifelong dedication to community and environmental stewardship, will guide our exploration efforts in a way that respects both the land and the people who have called it home for generations. This appointment marks a significant step forward in building meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities.”

Elder Margaret Head-Steppan commented, “It is a privilege to join Visionary and Osawi as their elder, a role that allows me to honor my heritage and the legacy of my great-grandfather. I look forward to sharing traditional knowledge to ensure our exploration respects the Earth and supports the well-being of future generations. By working together, we can create a model for sustainable resource development that uplifts our communities and preserves our sacred connection to the land.”

The company outlined the elder’s role: “As elder, Margaret will provide guidance rooted in her traditional knowledge and unique natural gifts, overseeing the blessing of lands where exploration activities occur, a practice she has quietly performed for years. She will also educate and advise on First Nations history and traditions, fostering respectful collaboration with Indigenous communities in the regions where Visionary and Osawi operate. Her role will strengthen community engagement, ensuring exploration aligns with principles of environmental sustainability and respect for the land, with a focus on safeguarding the next seven generations.”

Elder Margaret Head-Steppan, a respected community leader and great-granddaughter of Métis prospector David Collins, who discovered the Flin Flon mine which led to the founding of Flin Flon, MB, and Creighton, SK, brings traditional knowledge and cultural insight to Visionary and Osawi.



Elder Margaret has made significant contributions and held distinguished roles, including serving as an executive member on the Council of Elders at the University College of the North. She acts as the in-house Elder at both the Flin Flon Friendship Centre and the Flin Flon School Division. Additionally, she plays an important role on the Reconciliation Team for the City of Flin Flon. Elder Margaret led a ceremony to introduce the sacred eagle feather into the justice system in Flin Flon, and she conducted a smudging ceremony to mark the restart of Hudbay Mineral’s New Britannia mill in Snow Lake, Manitoba, among numerous other contributions.