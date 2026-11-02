Vizsla Copper finalizes Agnico transaction, acquires two new Alaska projects

A bird’s eye view of the Palmer project, located between the two new acquisitions, in Alaska. Credit Vizsla Copper

Following up on its September news release, Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU) has completed the acquisition of the Delta base and precious minerals project, and the Helm Bay gold project from Agnico Eagle (TSE: AEM) in Alaska.

“We are focused on integrating Delta and Helm Bay into our exploration strategy,” said Craig Parry, Vizsla’s chair and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our broader portfolio while continuing to build value for our shareholders.”

With the transaction complete, Agnico Eagle is now Vizsla’s largest shareholder. Its stock currently trades at 78¢ (US$0.56) apiece with a market cap of $69.38 million.

Project overview

Located near the Alaska Highway, Delta hosts multiple volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) lenses. It has an inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.4 million tonnes averaging 5.51% copper and 4.32 grams of gold per tonne. Vizsla says the project hosts several kilometres of electromagnetic conductors that have not been drill-tested.

Meanwhile, Helm Bay is an orogenic gold project in southeast Alaska. Past exploration has identified multiple gold-bearing quartz veins, including high-grade veins associated with a small amount of historical production.

The new properties expand Vizsla’s Alaska portfolio, with the new sites located either side of Vizsla’s Palmer project.

Parry adds that with all of Vizsla’s ongoing drilling operations, backlog of assays and healthy funding, the company expects to deliver further exploration results throughout the remainder of 2026 into early 2027. “The addition of these assets marks an exciting new chapter for Vizsla Copper.”