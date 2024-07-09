Vizsla Silver confirms continuity of rich deposits at Panuco silver-gold project 

Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA) has new findings from recent drilling at its Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico, specifically focusing on the Copala area. The results highlight significant high-grade intercepts that underscore strong mineral continuity in the region.

Key highlights (all true widths) from the latest drilling include:

Hole CS-24-366: 2,398 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 7 metres, including 5,385 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metre and 4,457 g/t AgEq over 1.3 metres

Hole CS-24-359: 1,027 g/t AgEq over 7.8 metres, including 6,343 g/t AgEq over 0.86 metres and 1,749 g/t AgEq over 0.5 metre

Hole CS-24-361: 2,023 g/t AgEq over 3.5 metres, including 6,331 g/t AgEq over 0.4 metres

Hole CS-24-363: 2,193 g/t AgEq over 2.68 metres, including 4,787 g/t AgEq over 0.8 metre

"Ongoing infill drilling at Copala, where initial mining will likely take place, continues to demonstrate exceptional mineral continuity," said , president & CEO Michael Konnert. "Tight-spaced drilling along Copala Main and its hanging-wall splay structures has now expanded the high-grade footprint closer to surface, potentially reducing the overall development required to access the mineralization. The more we drill on the property, the more confidence we have that Panuco will be a high-margin, low capex project."

The Copala resource area currently hosts indicated resources of 83.3 million oz. silver equivalent at 573 g/t AgEq and inferred resources of 48.3 million oz silver equivalent at 476 g/t AgEq. The company's strategy includes converting more resources into higher confidence categories to enhance the overall grade profile at Panuco.

Vizsla Silver anticipates releasing its first preliminary economic assessment (PEA) early in the third quarter of 2024 for the Panuco project.

The Panuco project spans 17,856.5 ha. Over 368,000 metres of drilling has been completed, resulting in the discovery of numerous high-grade veins.

For more information, visit www.VizslaSilverCorp.com.