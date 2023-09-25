Wallbridge expands mineralization at Martinière in Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company (TSX:WM; OTCQX:WLBMF)says its 2023 drilling program has extended the mineralized footprint of the gold system at the Martinière gold project in multiple directions outside the 2023 resource estimate. The highlights below and other intersections released in June expand the Martinière gold system by 250 to 300 metres to the southwest and east.

The Martinière Southwest extension (target M4) returned 3.0 metres grading 10.73 g/t gold, including 1.1 metre of 26.50 g/t in hole MR-23-052. Hole MR-23-049 returned 0.5 metre of 9.09 g/t gold.

The Martinière Dragonfly zone (formerly the Eastern extension, target M1) returned 4.2 metres assaying 3.21 g/t gold, including 1.5 metre at 8.23 g/t, and 2.3 metres at 3.76 g/t gold in hole MDE-17-289.

The resource estimate made in January 2023 for Martinière includes the Martinière North, Martinière West and Central, Horsefly, and Bug Lake zones. Together they include 9.0 million indicated tonnes grading 2.35 g/t gold (684,300 contained oz.) and 6.2 million inferred tonnes at 3.17 g/t (632,300 contained oz. gold).

“Gold mineralization was also identified in a number of grassroots exploration targets within a few kilometres of Martinière. These represent attractive future exploration targets for potential resource growth,” said Attila Péntek, Wallbridge’s VP exploration.

Martinière is one of Wallbridge’s two wholly owned gold projects in the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The Martinière property is about 45 km east of Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake gold mine and the flagship Fenelon project is about 30 km farther east.

Additional drill results are posted on www.WallbridgeMining.com.