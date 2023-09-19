Wesdome confirms continuity of Presqu’île zone, plans exploration ramp at Kiena gold mine

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO) says surface drilling has confirmed the continuity of the Presqu’île zone 1.3 km northwest of the Kiena mine complex near Val d’Or, Que. With the increased confidence comes the decision to develop an exploration ramp to further investigate the potential.

The recent drilling at Presqu’île is part of the company’s ongoing program to test underexplored, near-surface gold potential along strike from the Kiena deposit. The highlights of the most recent assays from the PR-2A and PR-2 zones include:

PR-23-070: 32.5 g/t gold over 3.0 metres core length (30.0 g/t capped, 2.9 metres true width)

PR-23-084: 14.0 g/t gold over 5.3 metres core length (14.0 g/t capped, 4.0 metres true width)

PR-23-058A: 9.31 g/t gold over 4.6 metres core length (9.31 g/t capped, 4.3 metres true width)

These results support the decision to excavate and exploration ramp from surface to further test the down plunge extension of the deposit. Work is to begin before the end of the year once permits are received. The ramp can also be integrated with Kiena’s existing underground ramp network, providing more access to surface for ongoing operations and future mining of deposits such as Dubuisson from 33 level further to the east.

“The Presqu’île zone is just one of several zones having the potential to offer a supplementary source of mill feed near-surface or in the upper mine area for the underutilized Kiena mill,” Wesdome president and CEO Anthea Bath said in a release. “Recent drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson zones, both adjacent to the existing 33-level track drift development that extends over 3.0 km east of the Kiena mine shaft, further reinforces the potential of this area.

“As our exploration continues and the refinement of the geologic model increases, we are confident we will identify more zones of gold mineralization accessible from 33 level, as well as additional down plunge extensions similar to the Kiena Deep zone,” she added.

Wesdome has been drilling at Presqu’île since 2020 and identified five gold-rich zones crosscutting mafic and ultramafic rocks. Gold mineralization is associated with traces to 5% disseminated sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena) and local gold grains occurring in quartz-chlorite-carbonate or quartz (grey) vein contacts as well as in moderately to strongly chloritized and biotitized host rocks.

The 2023 surface drill program is nearing completion. It has confirmed not only the continuity or the gold mineralization at Presqu’île and the validity of the geologic model, but also the potential for down-plunge extension to the east.

The Presqu’île zone has an indicated resource of 138,000 tonnes grading 8.2 g/t gold (37,000 contained oz.) and an inferred resource of 202,000 tonnes grading 7.4 g/t (48,000 contained oz.) as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Commercial production was declared on Dec. 1, 2022, at the reopened Kiena mine. The newest corporate presentation is posted on www.Wesdome.com.