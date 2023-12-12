Wesdome drills high-grades east and west of Eagle River gold mine

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF) has drilled high-grade, mineable widths to the west and east of its wholly owned Eagle River gold mine near Wawa, Ont. The mineralization to the west of the mine is hosted in diorite. To the east, mineralization was intersected along the eastern margin of the mine diorite.

Three holes drilled on the west side of the mine returned 151 g/t gold over 8.7 metres, 9.5 g/t gold over 7.1 metres, and 18.4 g/t gold over 1.6 metres core lengths.

Drilling east of the mine, near the historic 6 zone, returned 122.5 g/t gold over 1.7 metres, 32.1 g/t gold over 1.7 metres, and 29.2 g/t gold over 1.7 metres core lengths.

“Having discovered gold mineralization both east and west of the mine highlights the strength of the mineralized system and the potential of the surrounding volcanic rocks that have received limited exploration in recent years,” said president and CEO Andrea Bath.

“Results from ongoing drilling continue to better define and expand the newly discovered zone of mineralization, now known as the Falcon 311 zone. The intervals are significant in that they are broader than what is typical for Eagle River, which bodes well for potential mineability. We are also highly encouraged by initial drilling along the eastern contact of the mine diorite that is already returning high grades from within the volcanic rocks. Both these new areas have the potential to provide additional mining horizons and optimize use of current infrastructure, ultimately providing additional reserves extending mine life and/or mill throughput.”

More information is posted on www.Wesdome.com.