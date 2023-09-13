West Red Lake Gold drills 1,120 g/t gold over 0.5 metre at Rowan in northern Ontario

Here is a bonanza grade worth noting: 1,120 g/t gold. West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) drilled that over 0.5 metre at its Rowan property in the Red Lake gold camp of northwestern Ontario. The assay came from hole RLG-23-163B, which returned 70.80 g/t over 8.3 metres, including the aforementioned bonanza.

This is the highest-grade intercept ever drill on the Rowan property.

Hole 163B intersected Vein 101 within the high-grade East zone. This hole returned 70.80 g/t gold over 8.3 metres from 387 to 396.3 metres, including 0.5 metre at 13.46 g/t from 389 to 389.5 metres, 0.5 metres at 1,120.19 g/t from 393.5 to 394 metres, and 0.6 metre at 29.64 g/t gold from 394.7 to 395.3 metres.

West Red Lake believes these assays point to a vein system that increases in grade and thickness with depth. The success of the current drill program has the company expanding the 2023 campaign to 25,000 metres from 17,000 metres. Results from the additional drilling will be used to continue de-risking the Rowan project and test the down-plunge potential below 550 metres.

West Red Lake president and CEO Shane Williams said, “There are very few places in the world where the geologic conditions exist to produce an intercept of this calibre, and the Red Lake district has demonstrated time and again that it is most definitely one of them. … The spectacular drill results highlighted in this news release only emphasize the upside that still exists at Rowan. Our team is confident that we are only just starting to scratch the surface at Rowan with many more exciting discoveries to come.”

The Rowan project is located a few kilometres northwest of the Madsen gold project where Pure Gold Mining plans to restart production.

Maps and more details about the Rowan drilling program are posted on www.WestRedLakeGold.com.