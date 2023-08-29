West Red Lake Gold drills up to 266.27 g/t gold over short interval at Rowan 

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) reports additional findings from its phase 1 exploration program on the Rowan property in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario.

Highlights include:

Hole RLG-23-153 intersected 66.66 g/t gold over 2.0 metres starting at 235 metres depth, including 266.27 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

Hole RLG-23-156B intersected 21.84 g/t gold over 3.1 metres starting at 275 metres, including 0.8 metres of 77.64 g/t gold.

Hole RLG-23-154 intersected 10.1 metres of 6.27 g/t gold starting at 215 metres, including 0.6 metres of 84.13 g/t gold.

West Red Lake president and CEO Shane Williams said, “With every hole drilled at Rowan, not only does our confidence in this asset grow, but its viability as a potential future source of high-grade mill-feed for Madsen increases as well.”

The results will augment the existing inferred mineral resource at Rowan, which currently stands at 827,462 oz. gold in 2.8 million tonnes ore (9.2 g/t gold).

A total of 17,000 metres of infill and expansion drilling was originally proposed for Rowan in 2023, but the program was expanded to 25,000 metres and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Current drilling at Rowan has only tested mineralization down to a depth of approximately 550 metres. According to the company, the Red Lake mining district is known to host orebodies that extend down more than 4 km.

For more information, visit www.WestRedLakeGold.com.