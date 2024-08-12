West Red Lake Gold hits 107.61 g/t over 2.5 metres at Austin and 106.99 g/t over 2.4 metres at McVeigh 

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) has announced significant drill results from its Madsen mine in Ontario's Red Lake gold district. The focus was on the high-grade Austin and McVeigh zones.

The Austin zone has an indicated mineral resource of 914,200 oz. at 6.9 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 104,900 oz. at 6.5 g/t gold. McVeigh's indicated resource stands at 79,800 oz. at 6.4 g/t gold, with an inferred resource of 14,300 oz. at 6.9 g/t gold.

Key drill results include:

Austin zone:

Hole MM24D-09-4796-018 Intersected 2.5 metres at 107.61 g/t gold from 82.5 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 252.10 g/t gold from 81.0 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 14.22 g/t gold from 82.0 metres.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-005: Intersected 7.0 metres at 5.70 g/t gold from 60 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 12.38 g/t gold from 55.0 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 10.09 g/t gold from 60.0 metres.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-007: Intersected 5.0 metres at 7.68 g/t gold from 50.0 metres. Intersected 2.1 metres at 15.0 g/t gold from 49.1 metres.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-006: Intersected 11.8 metres at 7.04 g/t gold from 74.0 metres. Intersected 0.8 metres at 34.91 g/t gold from 63.0 metres. Intersected 0.7 metres at 21.69 g/t gold from 69.7 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 19.51 g/t gold from 74.0 metres.



McVeigh zone:

Hole MM24D-01-4081-019: Intersected 2.4 metres at 106.99 g/t gold from 40.0 metres. Intersected 0.5 metres at 13.32 g/t gold from 38.2 metres. Intersected 0.5 metres at 479.09 g/t gold from 39.5 metres.

Hole MM24D-01-4081-011: Intersected 3.3 metres at 14.61 g/t gold from 61.3 metres. Intersected 2.0 metres at 23.32 g/t gold from 60.0 metres.

Hole MM24D-01-4081-017: Intersected 4.1 metres at 10.13 g/t gold from 40.1 metres Intersected 0.5 metres at 15.79 g/t gold from 37.5 metres. Intersected 1.0 metre at 24.19 g/t gold from 40.1 metres.



“We always had high expectations for the Austin zone, but to see this zone capable of producing gold grades in excess of 250 g/t over meaningful widths is particularly exciting and underscores the upside that still exists within the main deposit, “ said West Red Lake Gold president and CEO Shane Williams. “Additionally, the results coming out of McVeigh are quite positive. With a better understanding of the geologic model, structural controls and ore distribution in McVeigh, we are seeing renewed potential in this area.”

Drilling continues as part of efforts to support the restart of production at Madsen, expected in the second half of 2025. The company plans to complete a pre-feasibility study soon.

Madsen mine has an indicated resource of 1.65 million oz. of gold at 7.4 g/t and an inferred resource of 0.37 million oz. at 6.3 g/t. The estimate uses a 3.38 g/t gold cut-off grade and a gold price of $1,800 per ounce.

For more information, visit www.WestRedLakeGold.com.