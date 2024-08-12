West Red Lake Gold hits 107.61 g/t over 2.5 metres at Austin and 106.99 g/t over 2.4 metres at McVeigh 

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) has announced significant drill results from its Madsen mine in Ontario's Red Lake gold district. The focus was on the high-grade Austin and McVeigh zones.
The Austin zone has an indicated mineral resource of 914,200 oz. at 6.9 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 104,900 oz. at 6.5 g/t gold. McVeigh's indicated resource stands at 79,800 oz. at 6.4 g/t gold, with an inferred resource of 14,300 oz. at 6.9 g/t gold.
Key drill results include:
Austin zone:
McVeigh zone:
“We always had high expectations for the Austin zone, but to see this zone capable of producing gold grades in excess of 250 g/t over meaningful widths is particularly exciting and underscores the upside that still exists within the main deposit, “ said West Red Lake Gold president and CEO Shane Williams. “Additionally, the results coming out of McVeigh are quite positive. With a better understanding of the geologic model, structural controls and ore distribution in McVeigh, we are seeing renewed potential in this area.”
Drilling continues as part of efforts to support the restart of production at Madsen, expected in the second half of 2025. The company plans to complete a pre-feasibility study soon.
Madsen mine has an indicated resource of 1.65 million oz. of gold at 7.4 g/t and an inferred resource of 0.37 million oz. at 6.3 g/t. The estimate uses a 3.38 g/t gold cut-off grade and a gold price of $1,800 per ounce.
