West Red Lake says samples from Rowan deposit amenable to conventional processing

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB:WRLGF) says results of the recent metallurgical tests on ore samples from the Rowan deposit are amenable to conventional mineral processing. The property is wholly owned by the company and is located in the Red Lake gold district of northwest Ontario.

Four composite samples from Rowan were tested using the Madsen mill flowsheet. The mill is adjacent to the former Madsen gold mine, which West Red Lake intends to restart in 2025. At a primary grind of 80% passing 75 microns, a gravity circuit effectively recovered 75% to 95% of the free gold. Following this with a 48-hour cyanide leach of the gravity tails, boosted overall gold recovery to above 98%. Cyanide consumption was low, below 0.23 kg/tonne.

"The results of this first phase of metallurgical test work at Rowan have exceeded our expectations and represent a significant step forward in de-risking this high-grade resource,” said West Red Lake president and CEO Shane Willliams. “The high percentage of gold that is able to be extracted via gravity methods only further increases our confidence in the Rowan deposit as a future source of high-grade, easily recoverable gold ounces that could potentially add a significant boost to the overall production profile at Madsen.”

The Rowan mine was active from the late 1930s to the 1950s as an underground operation. The gold zones have an established strike length of 1,200 metres and are open at depth below 500 metres. Drilling this year has focused on increasing the inferred resource, which now stands at 2.8 million tonnes grading 7.5 g/t gold and containing 827,462 ounces.

More information is posted on www.WestRedLakeGold.com.