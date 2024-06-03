Wet commissioning underway, first gold pour at Endeavour’s Lafigue mine set for June 2024

Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV; LSE: EDV; OTCQX: EDMF) has begun wet commissioning at its Lafigué gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire with the first pour scheduled for later this month, a full quarter ahead of schedule. And the US$448-million budget for the project is on track with 94% of construction complete.

Wet commissioning of the crushing, milling and carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuits at the processing plant is underway, with first ore delivered to the crushing and milling circuits on May 24. Mobilization of the mining equipment is complete, and mining activities continue to accelerate. Approximately 14.4 million tonnes of material have been moved since mining began in the last quarter of 2023. Ore stockpiles currently stand at 1.6 million tonnes of ore grading 1.30 g/t gold containing 65,000 oz.

“Lafigué is set to become another cornerstone asset in Endeavour’s portfolio; with over 200,000 oz. of annual production at an all-in sustaining cost below US$900/oz. over its initial 13 year mine life,” said Endeavour CEO Ian Cockerill.

The Lafigué mine has proven and probable reserves of 49.8 million tonnes grading 1.59 g/t gold (2.7 million contained oz.) The measured and indicated portion is 46.2 million tonnes at 2.04 g/t gold (3.0 million contained oz.), and the inferred resource is 1.6 million tonnes at 1.98 g/t gold (100,000 contained oz.)

Earlier this year, Endeavour also reached the first gold pour at its Sabodala-Massawa expansion. The company now has four producing mines: Hounde, Ity, Mana, Sabodala-Massawa, and very soon Lafigué.

