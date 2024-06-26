Wheaton Precious Metals among 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) ("Wheaton" or the "Company") was recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, by media and investment research company Corporate Knights. Wheaton is the number nine ranked Best Corporate Citizen in Canada which ranks companies ranked based on their environmental and social performance.

"We are incredibly honoured to be ranked among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual list of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's president and CEO. "Wheaton is committed to positively contributing to society by supporting the communities in which we live and operate as well as providing capital and support to mining partners that share our values and demonstrate responsible mining practices."

The Corporate Knights Best 50 examines a range of environmental and social indicators including companies' carbon, water, waste and energy use, pension fund quality and tax dollar generation. Corporate Knights methodology for grading corporate citizenship, first launched in 2002, has been recognized by the global initiative Rate the Raters as a leading global practice. Teck Resources (TSE: TECH.B) was the other mining company to rank among the Best 50. For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, click here.

Wheaton, whose head office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, scored high on their energy, carbon productivity, sustainable revenue and pension scores, among others.

"With a significant portion of the score linked to sustainable revenue, this metric underscores the exceptional quality of Wheaton's mining partners and highlights the rigorous due diligence process we employ," said Patrick Drouin, chief sustainability officer and president of Wheaton.

Earlier this year, Wheaton was recognized among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

Wheaton has developed an ESG strategy that includes goals designed to enhance the company’s performance in seven areas of focus including, but not limited to climate change and energy and ESG and streaming decisions.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, visit www.WheatonPM.com/Sustainability.