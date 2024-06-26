Wheaton Precious Metals among 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) (“Wheaton” or the “Company“) was recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, by media […]
By Salima Virani June 26, 2024 At 2:22 pm
Wheaton has invested in the neighbourhood of $1 billion in the Blackwater gold-silver mine in BC, which will begin production later this year. Credit: Artemis Gold

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) ("Wheaton" or the "Company") was recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, by media and investment research company Corporate Knights. Wheaton is the number nine ranked Best Corporate Citizen in Canada which ranks companies ranked based on their environmental and social performance.

"We are incredibly honoured to be ranked among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual list of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's president and CEO. "Wheaton is committed to positively contributing to society by supporting the communities in which we live and operate as well as providing capital and support to mining partners that share our values and demonstrate responsible mining practices."

The Corporate Knights Best 50 examines a range of environmental and social indicators including companies' carbon, water, waste and energy use, pension fund quality and tax dollar generation. Corporate Knights methodology for grading corporate citizenship, first launched in 2002, has been recognized by the global initiative Rate the Raters as a leading global practice. Teck Resources (TSE: TECH.B) was the other mining company to rank among the Best 50. For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, click here.

Wheaton, whose head office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, scored high on their energy, carbon productivity, sustainable revenue and pension scores, among others.

"With a significant portion of the score linked to sustainable revenue, this metric underscores the exceptional quality of Wheaton's mining partners and highlights the rigorous due diligence process we employ," said Patrick Drouin, chief sustainability officer and president of Wheaton.

Earlier this year, Wheaton was recognized among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

Wheaton has developed an ESG strategy that includes goals designed to enhance the company’s performance in seven areas of focus including, but not limited to climate change and energy and ESG and streaming decisions.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, visit www.WheatonPM.com/Sustainability. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024

Related Posts