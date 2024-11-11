Women in Mining Gala highlights advancements of women within industry

Women in Mining Sudbury will be hosting its first annual Mining for Diversity Gala on Nov. 21, 2024, at the Steelworker’s Hall in Sudbury, Ont. The event brings together industry leaders, advocates for diversity, and community members to celebrate the achievements of women in the mining industry. The gala will also include the presentation of bursaries to women pursuing careers in mining.

The judging committee includes community leaders from the mining industry. This will include: Jennifer Mailloux (Stuart Olsen Inc.), Brad Hofford (Technica Mining), Theresa Nyabeze (Vale Base Metals), and Christine Bertoli (Deswik).

The award winners are Genevieve Sulatycky - Mentorship Award, Kimberly Dwyer - Trailblazer Award, and Jennifer Constant - Indigenous Trailblazer Award.

Student Trailblazer Awards and $2,000 bursary recipients are Aysa Samareh Abolhassani, Anosha Rangalla, Brianna Brohm, Kimia Kariman, and Navraj Kaur.

The gala highlights and supports the advancement of women in the mining sector and provides financial support to women seeking to advance their careers in the field. The event will also foster networking and mentorship opportunities. Tickets sales for the gala are closing Nov. 10. To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite or contact info@wimsudbury.com

Women in Mining Sudbury is a local chapter of Women in Mining Canada, dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within the mining industry. Through networking events, mentorship programs, and advocacy, the chapter supports the advancement of women and underrepresented groups in mining and related fields.