World’s largest gold mining complex deploys Micromine’s fleet management solution 

Micromine, a leader in next-generation technology for the global minerals resources industry, has successfully implemented its innovative fleet management system (FMS) and mine control solution, Micromine Pitram, at the new underground Goldrush mine, part of the world's largest gold mining complex, which is owned and operated by Nevada Gold Mines (NGM).

For over two decades, the innovative technology suite has been in use at several NGM sites, including Cortez, Goldstrike, and Leeville. The implementation of Micromine Pitram at Goldrush, NGM's flagship development project, is an important next step in enabling the organization's growth ambitions.

Phase One of the Micromine Pitram implementation was successfully deployed at the Goldrush operation, consolidating and monitoring production data, including shift and daily production schedules of loaders, trucks, and drill fleets, in addition to improving accuracy on yield forecasting. As the site's data backbone, Micromine Pitram also ensures operational teams and regional management have improved insight into shift and production activities to improve productivity and plan accuracy.

Micromine Pitram is a flexible and easy-to-use platform provides control room operators with a modern suite of tools that includes fleet and mine production monitoring, management of shift planning, materials movement and inventory, and the management of operator qualifications. By harnessing the power of real-time data, Micromine Pitram also provides teams with increased visibility on live production yields, alleviating the need for manual data collection and reporting by staff from multiple sources.

Located in the Elko region of Nevada, the expansive mining complex is the result of the historic joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont. On an annual basis, the network of 10 underground gold mines collectively moves more than about 7.3 million tonnes of ore annually.

The Micromine Pitram team will continue to support Nevada Gold Mines and looks forward to implementing solutions to additional NGM sites in the future as part of their ongoing commitment to innovation and technology.

For more information on Micromine Pitram, visit: www.Micromine.com