Canadian Mining Journal

Erik Richer La Flèche of Stikeman Elliott outlines key points of Quebec’s recently announced plan centred on critical and strategic minerals.
Quebec has a modern, diversified, and somewhat dirigiste economy, where the Quebec government is not afraid to assume a central role. For decades now, the provincial government has attempted to identify economic sectors that – in its opinion – have a promising future. On Oct. 29, 2020, the government added the exploration and mining of minerals to the list when it released the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025).
The critical and strategic minerals sector now joins several others that the government has recently recognized as growth opportunities, including food production and transformation, electricity exports, green hydrogen, the electrification of transportation and batteries.
The Plan
The basic objective of the Plan is to support the exploration of Critical and Strategic Minerals (CSM) in Quebec as well as their production and recycling, all the while respecting local populations and the environment.
The CSM acronym encompasses 22 minerals deemed essential for the “new economy” and, in some cases, national security, including vanadium, rare earths, cobalt, titanium, nickel and lithium. Many of the CSMs are present in minable quantities in Quebec. Some of these are scarce in North America and would logically fall under the purview of the Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration announced on Jan. 9, 2020 by the Canadian and U.S. governments.
At the time of writing, there are six mines in Quebec producing the following CSMs: graphite, nickel, niobium, titanium and zinc. A seventh mine, Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie graphite project near Saint-Michel-des-Saints, is awaiting government authorizations to move into its commercial phase. An eighth project involves the extraction of magnesium from asbestos tailings in the Eastern Townships of southern Quebec. Earlier this year, Alliance Magnesium (AMI) closed a $145-million financing to develop a commercial process validation plant. The province has invested $13.4 million in AMI and lent another $12.5 million. If the plant validates the project, then AMI will seek financing for a much larger plant.
Objectives and action points
The Plan identifies 11 concrete objectives and puts forth 22 action points. We note among these the following:
Opportunities
There are numerous opportunities all along the value chain, from exploration to urban mining. Below are some of the more immediate ones mentioned in the Plan:
Erik Richer La Flèche is a partner in Stikeman Elliott’s Corporate Group, based in Montreal.
Have your say: