Nova Scotia clears Antrim gypsum mine for 2027 start

CTV News reports Nova Scotia has granted industrial approval for the Antrim gypsum mine, clearing the way for CertainTeed Canada to open a low‑carbon open‑pit operation at Carrolls Corner.

The 27‑hectare site, about 50 km northeast of Halifax, won environmental assessment approval in 2024 and received the industrial permit this week. The mine is slated to begin production in 2027, with an expected output of roughly 1.5 million tonnes of gypsum and anhydrite annually and more than 60 full‑time jobs. The operation is planned to run for more than 20 years.

CertainTeed’s project plan calls for segregated stockpiles for till and organic material, an on‑site rock‑processing plant and water‑management infrastructure to support environmental controls. All gypsum will be trucked to a port facility in Sheet Harbour for shipment to North American manufacturing customers.

The approval follows the province’s updated 2025 critical mining strategy, which highlights gypsum’s uses in drywall, plaster, cement, fertilizer, dust suppressants, mold‑making and personal care products. Last month the province also approved Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia to process about three million tonnes of stockpiled gold ore at the Touquoy site in Moose River.

More information is available at www.Certainteed.ca