Komatsu aids ecological recovery with large-scale tree planting

Komatsu crews returned to the woods for Earth Day work, planting more than 1,200 seedlings April 29 at the Mower Tract in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest as part of the company’s multi‑year reforestation partnership with nonprofit Green Forests Work (GFW).

“Reforestation is meaningful to Komatsu, because it represents responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” Rod Bull, CEO of Komatsu North America, said. “Partnering with an organization like Green Forests Work to reforest lands that were once mined gives us the opportunity to be part of the circular economy in a way that reflects our long-term commitment to responsible land use and supporting a more sustainable future.”

The April planting focused on drained retention ponds and basins that once trapped sediment from mining. Without canopy cover, warm runoff from those features had raised stream temperatures and stressed trout populations downstream. Reforesting the sites will provide shade, cool runoff and help restore habitat for trout and other species, Komatsu said.

Komatsu has supported restoration at the Mower Tract since 2019. With funding and equipment from the company, plus work by GFW and the U.S. Forest Service, crews have restored roughly 1,500 acres on the site, created more than 1,000 wetlands and planted nearly one million trees. Across its seven‑year partnership with GFW, Komatsu says it has contributed to planting more than 700,000 trees on formerly mined lands.

“This year’s event was special because it exemplified how much we’ve progressed at the Mower Tract because of the assistance that Komatsu provided,” Dr. Christopher Barton, founder of Green Forests Work, said. “With the funding and help from Komatsu, as well as the support from the Forest Service, we went from doing an expected 70 to 80 acres a year to almost 200 acres in several of these years.”

Komatsu crews and contractors have also helped prepare compacted post‑mining soils for planting, using techniques such as soil ripping to improve water infiltration and root growth. The company has loaned dozers, excavators and wheel loaders — and contractors using Komatsu equipment — to support that groundwork.

Komatsu described the effort as part of broader corporate priorities to apply technology and collaboration to environmental stewardship, sustainable land use and long‑term recovery of lands affected by historical mining. GFW says it has planted more than eight million trees across more than 15,000 acres in Appalachia to date.

To learn more, visit www.Komatsu.com and www.Greenforestswork.org