Canadian SMR development inches closer with licence application

Observers of the Canadian mining scene are familiar with the power needs of the industry and also its many remote (often frigid) locations where the hydro grid does not extend. The conventional solution is diesel power generation, but that is expensive and not environmentally friendly.

One solution that has been making news in the last few years is the use of small modular reactors (SMR). Yes, they are nuclear reactors that emit no greenhouse gases, require no fuel transportation, and have a life expectancy of decades. SMRs could be a reliable, clean power source not only for mines but for Indigenous communities in the North.

A Canadian enterprise, the Global First Power MMR project, has announced it will advance to the formal licencing phase. GFP, is a joint venture of USNC-Power and Ontario Power Generation, is the first and only SMR to reach this phase with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The MMR project refers to “micro modular reactor”. It is based on fourth generation technology that is much smaller, more sustainable and efficient that older systems. The units are modular and can be transported by truck then assembled on site. No external power or water is needed to operate an MMR, and they come with advanced, passive safety systems that need no human intervention. The project is being carried out at Chalk River, Ont.

Each MMR can replace 220 million litres of diesel fuel during its 20-year life cycle. USNC-Power estimates that a typical mining operation could replace nearly 1 billion litres of diesel with a single 20 MW MMR. Ontario Power Generation has produced a feasibility report for the use of SMRs. Find it at www.OPG.com.