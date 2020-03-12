GOLD-COPPER: Falcon gets drill permit for Ontario project

ONTARIO – Falcon Gold received an exploration and drill permit to carry out activities on the gold, silver, and copper prospects on its project in Ontario.

In a press release, Falcon said that the permit includes over 20 drill pad locations, overburden trenching, and geophysical surveys to test historic prospects and expand the company’s geologic understanding.

“The company has also compiled multiple historic assessment reports and files that date from 1903 to 2017. Fieldwork and GPS location confirmation of the prospects has been completed to ensure the accuracy of the data before larger-scale drilling, trenching and geophysics is commenced,” the media brief states.

According to Falcon, multiple gold, copper, cobalt and other metals occurrences have been discovered on the property in a variety of geological settings – none of which has been sufficiently pursued to determine their economic potential for mining.

The miner reports that gold prospects on the project are typically associated with metavolcanics and felsic intrusive rocks which are cross-cut by quartz-porphyry dykes and sills with later-stage quartz veining.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.