GOLD-COPPER: Troilus defines new zone

QUEBEC – The most recent exploration release from Troilus Gold includes continuous mineralized intervals from the Southwest zone, 3.5 km south of the past-producing Z87 pit, where drilling tested an area of 500 metres by 250 metres.

Drill highlights from the seven holes released include:

24 metres of 2.26 g/t gold-equivalent;

31.7 metres of 1.02 g/t gold-equivalent; and

38 metres of 0.97 g/t gold-equivalent.

The Southwest zone appears to feature similar geology and mineralization as the Z87 pit. All of the seven holes reported have intersected gold-copper mineralization.

“In light of these results, we plan to immediately expand upon this initial work with more focused drilling in the area,” Justin Reid, the company’s CEO, said in a release. “It is our view that the Southwest zone may have the potential to add to Troilus’ already compelling estimated mineral resources.”

Blake Hylands, SVP of exploration for Troilus, added “The Southwest zone was our opportunity to take what we have learned over the last two years and attempt to answer questions in an area that had been known, but misunderstood since the discovery of the Troilus mine complex.”

The company is planning on 4,000 metres to 5,000 metres of follow-up drilling for the Southwest zone to infill and step-out the mineralization.

Only 2 km of a 20-km long trend at the 160-sq.-km Troilus project has been drilled to date. In the past, the Z87 pit produced almost 2 million oz. of gold.

Current indicated resources at the project stand at 159.1 million tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 4.71 million gold-equivalent oz. with additional inferred resources of 52.7 million tonnes at 1.04 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 1.76 million oz. These resources include both an open pit and underground component. A pre-feasibility study for the project is expected later this year.

For more information, visit www.TroilusGold.com.