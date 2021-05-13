MINING PEOPLE: Acme Lithium, Canadian Manganese, Cementation, Fremont Gold, Quaterra, SRHI

Management appointments announced this week include:

Acme Lithium has appointed William Feyerabend as its qualified person.

Canadian Manganese has named Matthew Allas its new president and CEO. He holds a BA in economics and physics from Mount Allison University.

Roy Slack, former president and current board member of Cementation Americas, has received a Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Fellowship Award. He served as CIM president in 2019-20. The award honours his contributions to the CIM and the mining industry in general.

Blaine Monaghan has resigned his post as president and CEO of Fremont Gold.

Provenance Gold has asked Fiona Fitzmaurice to act as its CFO.

Quaterra Resources has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Travis Naugle as CEO and Stephen Goodman as president.

SRHI Inc. announced that at its AGM on June 2, Terry Lyons will step down as interim CEO and be succeeded by Michael Staresinic, the company’s current president and CFO. Lyons will remain board chair. The board also proposes to change the company’s name to Three Valley Copper Corp.

Board moves include:

Vincent Wong has resigned from the board of Acme Lithium.

At its upcoming annual meeting on June 9, AEX Gold will ask shareholders to approve seating Line Frederiksen and David Neuhauser as non-executive directors. Georgia Quenby will step down from the board.

Denison Mines has named Ron Hochstein as chairman. Brian Edgar was elected lead director. Also joining the board are David Neuburger and Jennifer Traub.

Gordon Jang has joined the board of Edison Cobalt Corp.

Frontier Lithium is mourning the passing of long-time board member John G. Kelly.

Dean Chambers has joined the board of Global Atomic Corp.

Los Andes Copper has named Corrine Boone as a non-executive director with chair the newly environmental, social and governance committee. At the next AGM Warren Gilman will stand for election to the board.

Douglas Hurst has accepted a seat on the board of New Found Gold. He is a founder of Newmarket Gold.

Andrew Willis, co-founder and managing partner of the Pallinghurst Group, is nominated to the boar of Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Wesley Thompson has become a director of Provenance Gold.

RME Holdings has named Max Wijasuriya to its board of directors.

Telson Mining Corp. has restructured its board with the addition of Natascha Kiernan, Mark Bailey, Tom Kelly as independent directors and David Rhodes as chairman. The company announced plans to change its name to Altaley Mining Corp.