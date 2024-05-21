Power Nickel drills 0.44 g/t gold, 5.06% copper over 15.4 metres at Main Nisk 

Power Nickel (TSXV: PNPN) has drilled 15.4 metres of 0.44 g/t gold, 22.04 g/t of silver, 5.06% copper, 13.12 g/t palladium, 3.35 g/t platinum, and 0.015% nickel at its Main Nisk project in Quebec.

Hole PN-25-055 contained 5.05 metres of 0.61 g/t of gold, 50.29 g/t of silver, 13.27% of copper, 24.62 g/t of palladium, 6.73 g/t of platinum, and 0.33% nickel.

Here are the highlights of the recent high-grade assays at Main Nisk deposit in Quebec:

24.62 g/t palladium, 6.73 g/t platinum, and 0.33% nickel, including 3.35 metres of 0.70 g/t gold, 60.36 g/t silver, 17.26% copper,

25.02 g/t palladium, 3.61 g/t platinum and 0.37% nickel

“This intersection is in the high-grade wheelhouse that is plus or minus 100 metres wide and seems to have a prospective mineralized halo around it of 50 to 70 metres,” Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch said.

Power Nickel drilled 15 holes at the Lion discovery for its winter 2024 drill program. The company will continue to drill at Lion in the summer, following up on holes PN-24-051 and PN-24-062.

The mineralized zones can be followed 225 metres laterally and 300 metres deep, the company said. The thickness of the chalcopyrite zone varies, ranging from up to five to six metres true width in the core of the zone to less than 1 metre laterally.

More details can be found at www.PowerNickel.com.