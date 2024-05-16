Abitibi drills 4.82% copper equivalent over 13.15 metres at B26

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF) has drilled 4.82% copper equivalent over 13.2 meters at its B26 main copper-gold-silver-zinc deposit near Matagami, Que.

Here are the highlights of the recent high-grade assays at B26:

1.31% copper equivalent over 23.6 metres beginning at 114.2 metres depth, including 5.4% copper equivalent over 2.8 metres

2.68% copper equivalent over 25.5 metres beginning at 189.0 metres depth, including 4.82% copper equivalent over 13.2 metres

These results infill the mineralization on the eastern side of the B26 main deposit close to the limit of the known deposit. These grades are higher than grades found in historical drilling, the company noted.

Abitibi Metals drilled the holes as part of a series to fill 50 to 100 metre gaps in the section to better define the edge of the eastern margin. The company also drilled to open ground up-dip from known mineralization to cover from bedrock surface to a depth of 100 metres.

Holes were also drilled at the western limit, returning 4.8 metres of 1.28% copper equivalent (1.01% copper, 0.34 g/t of gold and 4.76 g/t of silver).

The results are part of the 13,500-metre first drill program at the B26 polymetallic deposit. Abitibi Metals will continue with its fully-funded 30,000-metre drill program for 2024.

The company also plans an additional 20,000 metres in 2025.

Abitibi Metals has $18 million in funding, CEO Jonathon Deluce said.

In November 2023, Quebec’s SOQUEM entered into an agreement with Abitibi Metals to earn an 80% stake in the project over seven years. SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Quebec, promotes the exploration and development of mining properties in Quebec.

More details can be found at www.AbitibiMetals.com.