Mining People: Arizona Metals, Vizsla Copper, Osisko Development, Wheaton, CIM awards

Management changes announced this week:

Arizona Metals welcomed Duncan Middlemiss as president and CEO.

International Women in Mining named Amparo Cornejo, the VP South America at Teck Resources, its International Day of Women in Mining campaign ambassador this year.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries announced that VP corporate development is taking over as interim CEO upon the retirement of founder, president, and CEO Danièle Spethmann.

Andrew Brown is the new corporate secretary of Miramis Mining.

Osisko Development said VP exploration Maggie Layman is leaving the company at the end of May.

Craig Parry, executive chair of Vizsla Copper, assumed the role of CEO.

Board changes:

Arizona Metals named Jacques Perron as chair of the board.

Awalé Resources named Stephen Stewart board chair and offered seats to Anthony Moreau and Karl Akueson. Robin Birchall and Derk Hartman will step down.

Jennifer Traub is the new char of Denison Mines as Ron Hochstein stepped down.

Fancamp Exploration announced the resignation of director Greg Ferron.

First Nordic Metals named Marc Legault a director and Johannes Holzäpfel a regional director.

Orezone Gold announced the retirement of board members Michael Halvorson and Charles Oliver. Halvorson will become chair emeritus and special advisor. Tara Hassan was named a new board member.

Gregg Jensen and Marian Myers joined the board of Red Metal Resources. Jeffrey Cocks and Joao (John) Da Costa stepped down.

Wheaton Precious Metals welcomed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat) to the board.

Awards announced:

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) bestowed awards on many of its members at its annual meeting this week. Among them were Tony Warner (Vale Medal for Meritorious Contributions to Mining), Len Murray (Selwyn Blaylock Canadian Mining Excellence Award), and Garth Kirkham (CIM Distinguished Service Medal). Here are some of the other individual winners: Veronique Falmagne (CIM Rock Mechanics), Fred Fletcher (Robert Elver Mineral Economics Award), John Cameron Rowntree (A.O Dufresne Exploration Achievement Award), Jim Walker (Julian Boldy Geological Society Service Award), Samantha Espley (Diversity and Inclusion Award), Cowessess First Nation (CIM Indigenous Partnership Award), Jim Gray (Mining Engineering Outstanding Achievement Award), Roy Slack (Mining Safety Leadership Medal), and Karen Chovan (Excellence in Sustainable Development Award).