Red Chris output, exploration news from Imperial

Despite a major power outage in February and some freezing of some mill infrastructure, the Red Chris mine had first quarter 2021 production of 15.9 million lb. of copper and 15,800 oz. of gold. In comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the mine produced 17.2 million lb. of copper and 16,251 oz. of gold.

The Red Chris mine near Iskut, B.C., is a joint venture of Imperial Metals (TSX: III) Newcrest Mining (TSX: NCM; ASX: NSM). They hold 30% and 70%, respectively.

A prefeasibility study is being prepared for development of a high-margin, underground block caving mine at Red Chris. It is due for release in September 2021. At the end of March, Newcrest reported total measured and indicated resources of 980 million tonnes grading 0.38% copper and 0.41 g/t gold. The inferred resource was 190 million tonnes averaging 0.3% copper and 0.57 g/t gold.

The construction of the portal and surface infrastructure for an exploration decline into the East zone is progressing well, Imperial reported. About 50,000 metres of growth-related drilling is planned this year.

More information about Red Chris is posted on www.ImperialMetals.com.