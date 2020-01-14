Sokoman advances Moosehead gold project in Newfoundland

In November 2019, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s Newfoundland and Labrador branch named Sokoman Minerals the Prospector/Explorer of the Year for its 100%-owned Moosehead gold property.

Moosehead, 150 km to the northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposit in central Newfoundland, sits along the extension of the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake–Alder Zone structural trend.

Tim Froude, Sokoman’s president, optioned the 24-sq.-km project from Altius Minerals in November 2017, and completed the earn-in for a 100% stake in February 2019. The company has drilled 88 holes (18,600 metres) since 2018.

