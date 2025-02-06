1911 Gold defines new areas of gold mineralization at its True North project

Vancouver-based junior explorer 1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF) released assay results from ten drill holes for 2,222.00 metres from its surface exploration drilling program currently in progress at the True North project located on the Rice Lake gold property in Manitoba.

1911 Gold holds a consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold’s True North complex is located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation.

The company has announced drill results confirming the extension of quartz vein hosted, near-surface gold mineralization on both the San Antonio west and Hinge east targets. The company highlighted the following results: Intersects of 8.42 g/t gold over 0.91 metres and 7.23 g/t gold over 1.05 metres.

Shaun Heinrichs, True North CEO, stated, "When we first reviewed our updated model in 2024 and identified these prospective targets, we were surprised to find that these areas had largely remained untested at the surface, despite positive results at depth or along strike. Now that we are seeing the initial results from our first phase of drilling, we are excited about the potential for a parallel vein structure at San Antonio west.”

Heinrichs added that using these results and historical drilling data in the area, the company drilling teams have now designed a follow-up program to trace this mineralization along strike and to depth. A second drill rig will mobilize in the coming weeks as the company expands the drill program and continue advancing these targets alongside the ongoing drilling underway at the San Antonio southeast target.

1911 Gold will extend the current surface drill program based on the results received to date and the new exploration targets. Work has commenced on recommissioning the hoist on the A Shaft to provide access for underground drilling from the 16 level in the True North underground mine. The review of potential regional targets within the greater Rice Lake greenstone belt, including at central Manitoba is also underway.

More information is posted on www.1911Gold.com.