1911 Gold defines new mineralization at True North

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF) announced assay results from thirteen drill holes for 3,222.40 metres from its surface exploration drilling program at the True North project on the company's Rice Lake gold property in southeast Manitoba.

1911 Gold is a junior explorer holding a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 ha in Manitoba. The True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation.

The company intersected up to 21.80 g/t gold over 0.50 metres within 6.46 g/t gold over 2.20 metres in drilling at True North. Drilling teams defined near-surface quartz vein hosted gold mineralization on the San Antonio southeast target. The company also reported a second drill rig was mobilized. 1911 Gold is currently drill testing the extensions of the San Antonio West target.

Finally, company drill teams confirmed results for the San Antonio southeast target, showing an extension of gold mineralization hosted within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit to depths of over 400 m and along a strike length of over three hundred metres. Company officials said these exploration drilling results within the True North gold mine complex have defined several new areas of gold mineralization and confirmed the near-surface extensions of gold mineralization for the San Antonio west, Hinge east, and San Antonio southeast target areas.

Shaun Heinrichs, CEO of 1911 Gold, stated, "This latest discovery is exciting not only because it is near mine and located within the same host rock unit that contains the prolific San Antonio zone, but also because the target is within the L-10 shear zone that hosts over 100,000 ounces where it intersects the shoreline basalt unit to the east. Our models also indicate that the L-10 shear zone extends to depth and contains the larger 710-711 vein resource, a step-out discovery on the "26 Level" in the True North mine. This is over 1,000 metres below surface, highlighting a large target zone between the near-surface mineralization intersected in these drill holes and the mineral resources at depth. Using these results and historical drilling data in the area, Michele and his team have designed a follow-up program to test for extensions of this mineralization along strike and to depth."

1911 Gold has expanded the current drill program and is now planning over 25,000 metres of drilling in 2025. The company has mobilized a second rig and the drill program will continue to assess the open extensions at San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast and the Hinge East target, as well as other new targets.

More information is posted on www.1911gold.com.