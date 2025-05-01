1911 Gold extends mineralization at True North project

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) announced the assay results from eight drill holes for 1,371.0 metres from the ongoing surface drill program at the recently discovered San Antonio West target at the True North project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the company's Rice Lake gold property in southeast Manitoba.

The company has continued to expand drilling at the near-surface quartz vein hosted gold mineralization on the new San Antonio West target. Drill results confirmed the western extensions of gold mineralization within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit of 260 m down dip and 500 m along strike.

Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and president of 1911 Gold Corporation, stated, "These follow-up holes at the San Antonio West target show evidence of several shear structures and also higher grades as we extend drilling to depth. The results continue to show another parallel ore shoot to the San Antonio mine vein system, similar to what we are seeing on the San Antonio Southeast target. The target potentially extends over a kilometre or more to depth. Further, the San Antonio West mineralization closes the gap between the San Antonio mine and the Cartwright resource to the west, opening that area up for potential underground mining in the future. We are currently completing a 400-metre-deep hole on the SAM West target, and assays for another seven drill holes for 1,940 metres are pending from the laboratory. We are also developing underground drill plans for this target, which will be prioritized based on our internal mine plan study."

1911 Gold has now completed thirty-nine surface drill holes, for a total of 8,487.4 metres on the current drill program. This program commenced in October 2024 and remains ongoing with new targets being generated and drill tested within prospective host rocks, and mineralized structural settings, including significant historical results. The company’s program is continuing and will include up to 30,000 metres of drilling by the end of 2025.

1911 Gold is continuing to re-open the underground workings to gain access to continue exploration drilling to test the resource expansion of the two zones located immediately to the west and east of the underground infrastructure. The company is also continuing to test new target areas in addition to SAM W and SAM SE and has commenced the development of a plan to re-commence production. Two drill rigs have been continuing to operate on the property and results will be released as results are received.

