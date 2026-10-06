1911 Gold hits 5 metres of 7.55 g/t gold, stock lifts

1911 Gold has shared assay results from 10 drill holes over 4,500 metres. Credit: Adobe stock

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB, OTCQX: AUMBF) has released new drill results from its True North gold project in southeast Manitoba. The stock rose.

Highlights included holes UG16-26-079, UG16-26-069 and UG16-26-060. UG16-26-079 intersected 7.55 grams per tonne of gold over 5 meters and UG16-26-069 returned 3.51 grams of gold per tonne over 2.4 metres. Meanwhile, UG16-26-060 returned 32.40 grams of gold per tonne over 1.10 metres.

These assay results are from ten diamond drill holes totaling 4,562 metres, completed as part of the underground resource expansion drill program. Drilling targeted potential extensions of the 710-711 and 007 zones outside the current mineral resource estimate (MRE).

“The latest high-grade drill results targeting the extensions of the 710-711 and 007 zones, coupled with the results previously released for the L10 Zone, confirm the potential to add new resources for the True North Gold Project,” said 1911 Gold’s CEO and president Shaun Heinrichs. “These results will be incorporated into the updated mineral resource estimate currently underway.”

The company’s shares climbed 1.41% Tuesday morning in Toronto, pushing the stock to 71¢ apiece.

Next up

1911 Gold has commenced a mineral resource update for True North expected in Q4 of 2026. The update will include the three discoveries, San Antonio West, San Antonio Southeast, and Shore, as well as the extensions of current resources from the L10, 710-711, 007 and Hinge zones.

Exploration drilling from surface and underground will restart once results from the recently completed program have been assessed and reviewed.