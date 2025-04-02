1911 Gold intersects mineralization at True North

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF) announced assay results from eight drill holes for 1,672.0 metres from the ongoing surface drill program at the recently discovered San Antonio Southeast target at the True North project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located on the company's Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba.

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 ha within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba. 1911 Gold's True North complex and land package are located within the traditional territory of Hollow Water First Nation.

1911 Gold has continued to expand drilling at the near-surface quartz vein hosted gold mineralization on the recently discovered San Antonio southeast target. The company also indicated drilling is continuing the SAM SE and SAM West targets as well as new, near-surface gold targets identified by the 1911 Gold geology team within the True North mine footprint

The gold explorer also reported drill results confirmed the southeastern extension of gold mineralization within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit to depths of over 400 metres and along strike for over 500 metres.

Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and president, stated, "These latest results confirm the discovery of the SAM Southeast target as a parallel ore shoot similar to the San Antonio Mine vein system with the potential to have the same down-dip extension. These parallel systems are exactly what our geology team, under Michele Della Libera's leadership, are targeting – a repetition of mineralization, starting on surface and extending to depth, because of multiple east-west shear veins intersecting with the favourable host rocks identified at the True North project. The historical discovery of the Hinge, Cohiba, and 007 mines show the potential for a number of additional stacked systems, with our current drill program designed to test a number of new targets with similar significant potential."

1911 Gold has now completed thirty-one surface drill holes, for a total of 7,216.4 metres. The current drill program commenced in October 2024 and remains ongoing with new targets being generated and drill tested within prospective host rock, and structural settings, including significant historical results. The program is ongoing and planned to include up to 30,000 metres of drilling by the end of 2025.

More information is posted on www.1911gold.com.