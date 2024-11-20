1911 Gold provides underground estimate of 1.1million oz. for True North gold project 

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; OTC: AUMBF) released an updated underground mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the True North gold project, located on its Rice Lake property in southeastern Manitoba. The True North project is located within the traditional territory of Hollow Water First Nation.

The underground MRE reveals an indicated resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 4.41 g/t gold. The infererd resource is 5.5 million tonnes at 3.65 g/t gold. Resource expansion is possible both down plunge and along strike.

1911 Gold has started a surface drill program with target areas that includes gold mineralization intersected in historic drill holes that are in new target areas along strike from the resource and within 400 metres of surface, as well new targets identified during the vein modelling that are proximal to gold-bearing shear zones within favourable host rocks.

The underground MRE is based on a drill hole database that was rebuilt by 1911 personnel that was completed on July 31, 2024. It contained a total of 11,632 drill holes, with a total core length of over 1.5 million metres. Of these holes, 3,157 intersected the modelled vein solids and 30,525 samples, covering 15,838 metres, were included in the resource estimation.

The underground MRE was completed on Nov. 13, 2024, and is reported within mineral resource constraining envelopes using a 2.25 g/t gold threshold.

1911 Gold is planning a review of the underground facilities at True North project to define the most suitable areas for underground drilling to support a drilling campaign to potentially upgrade and expand the current resources inventory down plunge and along strike of the resource. New deep targets are a priority.

1911 Gold also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Man. The company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Man. and the Tully and Denton-Keefer projects near Timmins, Ont.

More information is posted on www.1911Gold.com.