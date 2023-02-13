2.7 Moz. indicated and 2.3 Moz. inferred resources at Great Bear

An initial mineral resource estimate for Kinross Gold’s (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) 100%-owned Great Bear project has been released by the company. The initial mineral resource estimate consists of 2.7 million oz. of indicated resources at a grade of 2.7 g/t gold and 2.3 million oz. of inferred resources at a grade of 3.56 g/t gold.

The company says its focus for 2022 was drilling the first 500 metres at the LP Fault zone to increase confidence in the upper portion of the deposit and facilitate the delivery of the initial mineral resource. Kinross drilled over 250,000 metres in 2022, including 225 km of diamond drilling. Combined with the drilling completed by Great Bear since 2018, a total of over 550,000 metres of drilling has now been completed on the property.

The Great Bear project is located 25 km southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ont. A paved highway, natural gas pipeline, and provincial power line runs parallel to the project, and the property hosts a network of logging roads that facilitate access.

“The Great Bear initial mineral resource estimate marks an exciting milestone for the company’s future development,” said J. Paul Rollinson, president and CEO. “These results solidify our expectation that Great Bear will become a top quality, tier one asset in our portfolio, providing long-term upside for our shareholders,” Rollinson said.

