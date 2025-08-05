Robotics firm CILAB diversifies, products known for seabed exploration

CILAB, a South Korean company specializing in marine robots and smart autonomous systems, draws attention as it unveils a global business diversification strategy centered on its competitive intelligent robotic solutions.

The company has recently expanded its business into various sectors such as marine, environment, defense, and education by leveraging its proprietary technologies, including underwater drones, unmanned surface vessels, and autonomous driving platforms.



As a technology-based manufacturer, CILAB operates a one-stop in-house development system that handles planning, design, manufacturing, and control software, supported by Korea’s veteran experts working on-site. This system enables the company to solidify its unique position not only in Korea but also in the global market by providing high-performance robotic platforms capable of excelling in underwater environments and other specialized conditions.

Since its founding in 2017, CILAB has expanded its business across both defense and civilian sectors under the motto, "Understanding the ocean through technology, shaping the future through control." The company supplies competitive intelligent robotic solutions by developing key components such as waterproof housings, motors, and electronic modules in-house.



It also accelerates the development of robotic convergence technologies like ROS-based autonomous navigation, real-time control GUIs, and integrated IMU sensor systems.

Most notably, CILAB’s flagship products, including the "Garda-M" and "IWD8," are recognized as underwater drones that showcase the company's technological prowess. These drones operate at depths of up to 100 metres and 120 metres, respectively, and feature 8-directional thrusters, high-intensity LEDs, dual cameras, IMU sensors, and GUI-based wireless control.



Their advanced functionalities enable active use across fields such as precise underwater structure inspection, seabed exploration, and environmental monitoring.

CILAB’s Garda-AUV, another flagship product, gains recognition as a next-generation underwater platform that overcomes the limitations of conventional tethered ROVs. This hybrid wired/wireless autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) facilitates wireless communication between underwater and surface environments.

The company equips the Garda-AUV with proprietary communication modules, repeaters, and power control systems, which support efficient underwater operations in military and industrial applications like port inspections, ship hull examinations, and seabed searches. Its corrosion-resistant composite exterior, high-power thrusters, and ROS-based control software enable long-duration, stable operations. The drone’s real-time data transmission capabilities and modular design also simplify maintenance and upgrades.

CILAB’s key clients include public institutions such as the Navy, Coast Guard, Korea Water Resources Corporation, and Korea National Park Service, as well as shipyards, offshore plant companies, and private construction firms. Among its products, the IWD8 particularly demonstrates its competitiveness in defense and disaster response sectors, especially in high-risk rescue operations.

The company’s smart buoy stands out on water by utilizing autonomous navigation to collect and report real-time water quality data, including temperature, pH, and dissolved oxygen levels. It features solar-powered batteries, GPS, CCTV, and LiDAR, allowing it to patrol fish farms, dams, reservoirs, and ports autonomously.



It also gains recognition as an environmental monitoring platform for oil spill detection and marine debris surveillance.

On land, CILAB’s autonomous driving platform "CILAB X3" makes its mark. The platform, widely adopted by universities, research institutes, and developers, offers high-precision encoders, TOF sensors, LiDAR, and deep learning-based object recognition and path learning capabilities.

CILAB has filed or registered over 80 patents, design rights, and software copyrights so far. Additionally, the company has obtained several government technology certifications, including ISO 9001, registration as a defense venture company, selection for the "Innovative Companies 1000" program, and recognition as a root technology company.



The company also plans to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas, USA, next January.