Aaronia showcased secure drone detection and signal analysis at AOC Europe 2025

From 6 - 8 May 2025, AOC Europe 2025 (Association of Old Crows) brought together organizations and decision-makers from government, defense, industry, and science at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. At Stand F31, Aaronia AG presented its latest solutions and developments for real-time signal classification and geolocation, situational awareness, EW, and drone detection to more than 1,500 expected trade visitors from industry, the military, and governments from Europe and around the world.

USB-based real-time spectrum analyzers have become indispensable as the basis of all integrated solutions for the analysis of radar signals, spectrum monitoring and signal acquisition in the aerospace industry as well as for the detection and analysis of jamming and cloaking signals.

With the SPECTRAN V6 Command Center, Aaronia AG presented the world's fastest real-time spectrum analysis solution. The system enables extremely fast broadband frequency monitoring with simultaneous detailed analysis including data recording. Thanks to the Smart Buffering solution, in which the oldest data is overwritten with new information, a virtually “unlimited” recording time is available. Demodulation and decoding as well as subsequent classification of many signal types in real time is also possible without any problems. This makes the SPECTRAN V6 Command Center the basis for many solutions in the field of frequency regulation, signal localization or drone detection.

The SPECTRAN V6 MOBILE from Aaronia AG is the world's first portable real-time spectrum analyzer with an RTBW of 490 MHz. This means that even the 320 MHz wide channels of the new IEEE 802.11ax standard can be fully recorded. With a frequency range from 9 kHz to 140 GHz and a sweep speed of 3 THz/s, the Aaronia spectrum analyzers used are equipped for all tasks. The fifteen” display with a brightness of up to 1,500 NIT is easy to read even in daylight and ensures the best image reproduction for outdoor use.

To fully exploit the performance of the SPECTRAN V6 real-time spectrum analyzers, the world market leader from Germany will also be presenting its broadband antenna range at AOC 2025. This includes above all the brand new AoA real-time direction-finding solutions up to 18GHz or soon up to 40GHz, based on the improved and further developed IsoLOG DF direction finding and tracking antennas.

Thanks to its extremely high direction-finding accuracy of up to 1° when using the SPECTRAN real-time spectrum analyzers, the IsoLOG 3D DF series is the ideal solution for frequency monitoring or drone detection systems. The 360-degree coverage is achieved without mechanically rotating components within the antennas, which minimizes wear and failure. At the same time, switching speeds of up to eight μs ensure reliable detection of even extremely short signals. By combining several systems, larger safety-critical areas such as airports can be additionally protected. In addition to the vehicle integration of such systems, Aaronia AG also offers solutions for spectrum monitoring of entire regions, as required by frequency regulators, for example. By integrating additional direction-finding algorithms PoA and TDoA, signals in the lower frequency range can also be reliably detected, classified, and located.

Seamless drone detection

The Aartos X9 drone detection system on show at the AOC 2025 can be used universally and can detect any signal and identify it as a drone. By combining the results from several sensor locations, height and/or distance information can also be provided and the object can be automatically triangulated in 3D. This allows the complete flight route to be recorded and, for example, an additional integrated camera system to be focused to optically verify the object and, if applicable, the existing payload. Suitable countermeasures can also be offered in accordance with applicable law.

Visit the company at AOC 2025 in Rome until May 8th and experience the future of real-time spectrum analysis and drone detection with high-tech made in Germany at our stand F31.

More information is posted at www.Aaronia.com.