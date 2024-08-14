ABB and Komatsu unite to drive mining’s electric future

ABB and Komatsu have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on developing integrated solutions that will bring the mining industry closer to achieving net-zero emissions. This partnership will combine their expertise and products to create top-tier solutions, ranging from renewable energy generation to fully electrified mining equipment.

Reducing diesel consumption and eventually eliminating it is essential for mining operations to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets. The collaboration between ABB and Komatsu focuses on electrifying mine operations to achieve these goals. Innovation will remain the key driver for both companies and their customers in reaching carbon reduction targets.

"We're excited to leverage one another's industry-leading products and technological expertise to help move mining operations toward net-zero emissions, empowering a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together," said Komatsu senior VP of surface haulage Dan Funcannon.

ABB and Komatsu will focus on haulage, loading and auxiliary equipment. The goal is to create a comprehensive portfolio of production and support equipment that will accelerate the adoption of electrification in mining operations.

“By working together, we will tackle electrification and make a revolutionary difference to the way mining companies operate their sites in the near future,” said ABB division president Joachim Braun.

For those interested in seeing the collaboration in action, the Komatsu MINExpo 2024 booth will be open from Sept. 24-26 at the Las Vegas convention center. The booth, located in the central hall, will feature ABB’s eMine robot automated connection device (ACD), which is part of the eMine FastCharge solution for future battery-electric trucks.

For more information, visit www.ABB.com and www.Komatsu.com.