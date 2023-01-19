ABB sets up shop in Mexico

Tech company ABB is now calling Mexico home, as the company has opened a new facility in the city of Merida.

An initial $1.3 million (US $1 million) investment has been made for the new, Mexico Technology and Engineering Centre (MXTEC) in Merida, Yucatan, to help the technology leader to reach higher project delivery capacity and increase competitiveness, according to the company.

Located within the SkyWork building alongside a community of technology and cyber security companies, the company hopes the tech centre will be a go-to resource for ABB engineers and covers disciplines including automation, electrical and software engineering.

This will mean an approximate 25% uptick in engineering capacity as recruitment and employment of 30 engineers, mainly from the pool of local talents, is ongoing. The newest employees have received training at ABB’s Czech Operations Centre in Ostrava and are now onboarding using a customized development program.

“Our aims for the Mexico Technology and Engineering centre are to grow our engineering competencies and capacity to deliver projects with local resources in the same time zones as Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, but also become part of a technology-focused community in Merida where people can stay for a long time and grow their careers,” said Michel Blondeau, hub North America operations manager, ABB.

“Its success relies on talents and efforts of our new local team, and we’re pleased to see them successfully onboarded and ready to complement our operations centres in Europe and India,” Blondeau said.

For more information, visit Global.Abb.