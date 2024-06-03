Abcourt cuts 91.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metre at Sleeping Giant mine

Abcourt Mines (TSXV: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF) hast cut a bonanza grade in underground drilling at the Sleeping Giant gold project 85 km northwest of Amos, Que. The company reported 91.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metre in hole 29-269 and 30.8 g/t over 0.5 metre in hole 29-273.

Drilling was conducted from levels 235 and 295 betwen December 2023 and the end of April 2024 in the DAC 5 stope area. Mining is to begin in that stope this year.

Here are the highlights of the underground drilling from level 295:

Hole 29-267 – 0.5 metre grading 11.73 g/t gold (vein 1)

Hole 29-268 – 0.6 metre grading 27.64 g/t gold (vein 1)

Hole 29-269 – 0.65 metres grading 9.77 g/t gold (vein 1), and 0.5 metre at 91.76 g/t gold (vein 4), and 0.5 metre at 6.57 g/t gold (vein 3)

Hole 29-270 – 1.5 metre grading 5.98 g/t gold, including 0.5 metre at 11.65 g/t (vein 1)

Hole 29-273 – 0.5 metre grading 30.8 g/t gold (vein 1).

Drilling provided information on the orientation of two veins. Vein 1 (the main vein) continues to the west, and Abcourt will develop a sill and sublevel 1. Vein 4 is oriented north-south to north-northwest-south-southeast with a slight dip visible in the sublevels. Additional drilling is planned to test the extension of both veins.

The Sleeping Giant mine is 100%-owned by Abcourt and within the provincial government’s Plan Nord. During its sporadic operation from 1988 to 2014, it produced approximately 1.1 million oz. of gold. The mill, with a capacity of 700 to 750 t/d was restarted in 2016 and treated gold ore from the Elder mine until 2022.

Last year the Sleeping Giant resource estimate was updated to include 755,000 indicated tonnes grading 7.14 g/t gold (containing 173,300 oz.) and 884,000 inferred tonnes grading 8.74 g/t gold (containing 248,300 oz.)

Visit www.Abcourt.com to read the latest news about the Sleeping Giant project.