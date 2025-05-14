Abcourt intersects 3.7 g/t gold over 11 metres at its Flordin property

Quebec-based Abcourt Mines (TSX Venture: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF) reported its latest assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign on its Flordin property in the Lebel-Sur-Quévillon area. Abcourt is a junior mining company exploring for gold, silver and zinc.

The company reported the following highlights: HoleFL-25-284 intersected 3.7 g/t gold over 11 metres including 11.0 g/t gold over 2.4 metres. The high-grade gold mineralized zone was intercepted less than three metres from surface directly below the Cartwright stripping.

Company officials noted that the easternmost hole of the stripping (FL-25-277: 1.4 g/t gold over 13 metres) confirms that the Adam and Horse mineralized zones continue well beyond this one and therefore remains open to the east. The same is true for the westernmost hole (FL-25-286: 0.4 g/t gold over 16 metres), which also confirms that the mineralization is continuous and open in this direction.

Pascal Hamelin, president and CEO, commented: “The 2025 drilling campaign carried out on our Flordin project was a great success. All the drill holes drilled by our technical team returned gold values over tens of meters of thickness. This first phase of work will have identified a characteristic type of high-grade gold mineralization over a distance of at least two kilometres. The second phase of drilling will aim to link the various mineralized zones laterally. The Flordin project is advantageously located less than 20 km north of the municipality of Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and less than 1.5 km north of the Canadian National Transcontinental Railway.”

