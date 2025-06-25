Abitibi expands mid-level high-grade copper zones at B26

Quebec-based Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) announced that its team has received assay results from the four holes drilled before breakup as part of its phase III drill program at the B26 polymetallic deposit in western Quebec. To date, the team has drilled a total of 2,522 metres as part of the 20,000-metre phase III program. The team will commence the remaining 17,500 metres with all necessary permits secured and both equipment and technical crews (including technicians and drillers) already mobilized on site.

The company announced details of the program last week. Abitibi Metals currently owns 50% of the B26 deposit and retains the option to acquire an additional 30% from SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, said: "We are very encouraged by these positive initial results from the Phase III drill program. The assays not only confirm the potential for resource growth, but also align closely with our block model by intersecting mineralization where predicted. This supports both the continuity and predictability of the deposit. These first four holes represent progress on one of the three strategic objectives of phase III, which is focused on increasing overall resource grade by expanding known higher-grade zones within the block model."

To recap, phase III is a fully funded drilling program designed around three strategic objectives: increasing the overall B26 resource by expanding higher-grade zones in the block model; extending open-ended mineralized trends outside of the B26 block model and unlocking regional potential with new discoveries across AMQ's 3,328-hectare property.

The results from these initial holes further validate the continuity of mineralization within the current resource model of 11.3MT at 2.13% copper equivalent (Ind- 1.23% copper, 1.27% zinc, 0.46 g/t gold and 31.9 g/t silver) and 7.2MT at 2.21% copper equivalent (Inf - 1.56% copper, 0.17% zinc, 0.87 g/t gold and 7.4 g/t silver). The company anticipates these results to positively contribute to the expansion of its mineral resource base.

More information is posted on www.AbitibiMetals.com.