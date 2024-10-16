Aclara advances rare earth separation technology

With the technology, Aclara aims to produce high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from its Penco Module in Chile and Carina Project in Brazil.
By MINING.COM Staff October 16, 2024 At 1:18 pm
Aclara aims to produce quality rare earth oxide baskets sourced from ionic clay deposits. (Image provided by Aclara.)

Aclara Resources (TSX: ARA) has completed a conceptual engineering study focused on producing high-purity rare earth elements.

The separation flowsheet, developed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council, is based on solvent extraction of key elements such as neodymium (NdPr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb).

According to the company, its patented circular mineral harvesting technology, designed to extract heavy rare earths from ionic clays, boasts several environmentally friendly features. These include a low carbon footprint and over 95% water recirculation. The process avoids blasting, crushing, and milling, and generates no solid or liquid waste, eliminating the need for a tailings dam.

With this technology, Aclara aims to produce high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate (MREC) from its Penco module in Chile and the Carina project in Brazil.

“The initial results are highly encouraging and position Aclara to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia,” the company stated in a press release.

The initial capital expenditure (capex) is estimated at US$354 million, including US$244 million for the solvent extraction plant and US$110 million for waste reduction and achieving zero liquid discharge.

