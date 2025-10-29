acQuire’s EnviroSys 9.4 sets new standard for environmental data and compliance

acQuire Technology Solutions, a global leader in information management software, announced the release of EnviroSys 9.4, a major update designed to enhance environmental data management, reporting, and compliance oversight for professionals worldwide.

Built in response to user feedback, EnviroSys 9.4 introduces a series of user-centric improvements aimed at providing greater control, flexibility, and visibility. These upgrades enable environmental teams to manage data more efficiently and stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

The new version features a redesigned, customizable home page dashboard that allows users to assess operational compliance at a glance. With new widgets for areas such as compliance, sample management, and action management, professionals can tailor their dashboards to focus on the most relevant information, streamlining navigation and task prioritization.

EnviroSys 9.4 also enhances real-time data management. Upgraded configuration screens and loading options give users better visibility into data feeds, simplifying troubleshooting and ensuring teams work with timely, accurate information.

The update simplifies the entire compliance process through an improved actions, obligations, and compliance (AOC) extension. Advanced versioning, seamless renewal management, and a more intuitive interface help users track documents, requirements, and assessments more effectively, providing a comprehensive, current view of their compliance status.

Additionally, the EnviroSys Integration Extension features improved REST API endpoints, enabling secure, seamless data sharing with third-party tools. This connectivity dissolves data silos and facilitates integration with business intelligence platforms for richer insights.

EnviroSys 9.4 empowers environmental professionals to focus on what matters, act swiftly, and maintain compliance with confidence. For more information, visit the acQuire website or contact the acQuire team to discuss your organization’s needs.