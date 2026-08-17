AFEX offers battery fire protection recommendations

AFEX compact liquid fire suppression system for mobile equipment. Credit: AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

Following recent reporting of multiple e-bike fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, AFEX Fire Suppression Systems has published an operators guide for battery fire protection best-practice for heavy equipment.

Because battery fires behave differently from diesel fires, AFEX says it is not as simple as choosing a standard fire suppression system and applying it to a battery-powered machine.

In its blog post, the company recommends a multi-step approach, starting with proper optimization of the machine’s battery management system (BMS). The BMS monitors battery health, temperature and voltage. AFEX says first suppression systems should be actuated on a machine’s BMS, rather than relying on off-gassing detection systems.

AFEX also suggests a traditional fire detection as a backup layer. It says methods such as linear wire detection or spot heat sensors can identify heat from a developing fire event. Lastly, liquid cooling agents — as opposed to air or solid-state cooling — are endorsed by the company.

For the full list of of AFEX’s recommendations, visit: https://blog.afexsystems.com/blog/battery-fire-protection-heavy-equipment